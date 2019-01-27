BREAKING: Fire crews battling major house fire in Leland

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Multiple fire units are working to control a large house fire on Parkmore Court in the Waterford community in Leland.
Leland Fire/Rescue is urging people to avoid this area while crews can respond and control the flames.
“Our units are responding to a structure fire on Parkmore Court. Please stay clear of this area to allow for safe response and on scene operations,” according to a Facebook post on the Leland Fire/Rescue page.
A WECT reporter on scene said the entire roof is covered in flames and smoke is visible from a nearby highway.
As of 10:45 p.m., there are at least a dozen fire trucks working to control the house fire, including crews from Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department, Wilmington Fire Department, and more, according to our reporter.
Parkmore Court is blocked off and parts of Winding Trail Drive are inaccessible due to the large amount of fire crews on scene.
Our WECT reporter said the fire appears to be contained to only one house.
The 911 call for help came in at 9:36 p.m., according to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
A WECT crew has arrived on scene and this article will be updated with details.
