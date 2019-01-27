Boil Water Advisory for portion of Leland area

LELAND, NC (WECT) - A possible boil water advisory has been suggested for a small portion of Leland.
Some residents in the Magnolia Greens and Waterford communities have been experiencing low water pressure or are completely without water.
According to H2GO, the Brunswick Regional Water & Sewer provider, the company is aware of the issue and have crews working to fix the issue.
H2GO is also asking residents who were impacted to boil their water when services are fully restored.
