8th Annual Port City RIP The Runway takes place Saturday night
The 8th annual Port City RIP The Runway event will be held this weekend in downtown WIlmington
January 26, 2019 at 3:44 PM EST - Updated January 26 at 3:45 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Port City RIP The Runway is returning for it’s 8th annual event downtown this weekend.

Port City RIP The Runway was started in January 2012 and is a scholarship fundraiser in honor of Lillie Ann Heggins, mother of Coast 97.3′s Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman.

This event highlights a wide variety of local talent. This includes everything from small businesses and community leaders, to those who delve in the arts, such as DJs, make-up artists, hair stylists, and clothing designers.

This year’s host is Sulondia Hammond, an actress & comedian who can be seen in the 2016 holiday film “Almost Christmas.” Hammond is also a motivational speaker, even appearing on the life-coaching episodes of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show.

This year’s event will be held Saturday January 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station inside the Windell Daniels Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

