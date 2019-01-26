8th Annual Port City RIP The Runway takes place Saturday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Port City RIP The Runway is returning for it’s 8th annual event downtown this weekend.
Port City RIP The Runway was started in January 2012 and is a scholarship fundraiser in honor of Lillie Ann Heggins, mother of Coast 97.3′s Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman.
This event highlights a wide variety of local talent. This includes everything from small businesses and community leaders, to those who delve in the arts, such as DJs, make-up artists, hair stylists, and clothing designers.
This year’s host is Sulondia Hammond, an actress & comedian who can be seen in the 2016 holiday film “Almost Christmas.” Hammond is also a motivational speaker, even appearing on the life-coaching episodes of Steve Harvey’s daytime talk show.
This year’s event will be held Saturday January 26th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station inside the Windell Daniels Hall. Doors will open at 5 p.m.
