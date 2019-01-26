State lawmakers promote school bond measure in Columbus County

TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) - North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore said when he drives down Highway 74 from his home in the western part of the state into South Carolina, he sees schools in much greater condition than those in his backyard.
That’s why the speaker will be introducing a measure for a bond issue to pay for new school construction across the state, but with an emphasis on rural communities — like Columbus County, where Moore stopped by Friday.
The speaker and Deputy House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, who represents Columbus County, met with school administrators and members of the press to discuss the bond measure.
Columbus County stands to receive between $9 million and $12 million from the bond issue, which it will split between county and municipality-led school districts.
The meeting at South Columbus High School is the second stop on Moore’s campaign to promote the bond.
If it passes the General Assembly, which Moore said he thinks it will, and gains the signature of Governor Roy Cooper, a statewide referendum could be held in 2020.
Jones said Columbus County does not have the tax base to support the amount of work needed to upgrade existing schools, much less build new ones, so the state money could go a long way.
