Pet hedgehogs linked to salmonella outbreak in 8 states, CDC says

(CNN) - It’s time to end cuddling with hedgehogs. At least for now.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has linked the animals to a salmonella outbreak.
As of January, 11 people in eight states have gotten sick and one of them was hospitalized after cuddling with the animals.
The eight states are Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Texas and Wyoming.
The incidents began in October, according to the CDC.
Even hedgehogs that look clean and healthy can carry salmonella which shows up in their droppings, the agency said.
The disease can easily spread to the pet’s toys, beds and anywhere they go.
Pet owners are encouraged to wash their hands with soap and water right after touching the animal. Adults should also supervise children who touch the animals.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea and stomach cramps.
