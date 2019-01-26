Hundreds rally for Wilmington Womens March

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hundreds of people gathered together to march and rally for women’s rights Saturday. The march started in Innes Park and ended in front of the federal courthouse downtown on Water Street.
The rally consisted of speakers telling stories on why they are a part of this movement. A number of singers and poets were also in attendance.
Groups such as Women of Wilmington (W.O.W.) and March for Our Lives made their presence known at the event. Several people brought signs and posters signifying women empowerment. Baby Trump balloons also made an appearance.
Protester Addie Lose says she hopes that movements like this truly make a difference.
“The fact that we’re still doing this is kinda concerning. We shouldn’t be if we’ve been doing this for years and years," Lose says. “So I think it’s like a big thing we have to overcome and I hope that these things will slowly but surely make an impact.”
After the rally, protesters were encouraged to go to Botegga Art & Wine in the Brooklyn Arts District for an after-party that runs until 7 p.m..
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.