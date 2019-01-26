Grange named co-chair of state House elections committee

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A New Hanover County state representative was given a key leadership role in the North Carolina General Assembly.
Rep. Holly Grange (R) was named co-chair of the North Carolina House Committee on Elections and Ethics Law. Grange will co-chair the committee with Destin Hall (R) of Caldwell County.
State House Speaker Tim Moore said he chose Grange and Hall because of their experience as attorneys.
The need for that legal expertise is the ongoing issues related to elections North Carolina has faced over the last few years.
“We wanted of course some members who we felt like would be very strong in this process," Moore said. "We wanted folks who had the time and the ability to really spend to get into this. Elections law is complicated, as you can see by the issues and the questions that come up all the time, and so we placed a lot of confidence and trust in them to lead these committees.”
In a press release from Moore’s office, Grange said she wants to focus on absentee ballot issues like those plaguing the 9th congressional district.
Moore said those issues, as well as implementing the new voter ID law and dealing with the continuing issues with the state board of elections, will keep the committee busy over the coming session.
“We’ve got a number of things to look at this year. There are all sorts of elections issues that we’re still dealing with. And I expect that that committee will be looking at those this session. And of course, we’re not going with any foregone conclusions, but we’ll look at what things are we doing right, are there areas that can be improved in election law, and make those recommendations to the General Assembly.”
