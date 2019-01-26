First Alert Forecast: cool, sunny and dry weekend in store

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you, friends! Hope your weekend is full of relaxing and fun things to do. Temperatures have cooled back closer to seasonable, which should make anything outside easier to manage. Through the weekend enjoy high temperatures in the 50s with chilly lows in the 30s - frosty mornings are possible as well. Your First Alert Planning forecast highlights a couple things to keep in mind beyond the weekend:
Warmer, then much colder temperatures... Highs will grow to near 60 degrees Tuesday before cold Arctic air spills into the Cape Fear region by midweek. Then, expect near or even in some cases below average for late January.
Low rain chances... For now, next week also continues to look dry or mostly dry, as the northern and southern jet streams do not appear likely to phase in a manner necessary to create a big rain or snow storm.
Healthy intervals of sun and clouds... Skies will function with ore sun through the weekend, and then feature more clouds early to midweek. More sunshine is slated to bookmark the end of the work week.
