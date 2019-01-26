East Bladen coach Patty Evers wins 500th career game

RED SPRINGS, NC (WECT) — The East Bladen High School girls’ basketball team held Red Springs to four points in the first half of the Eagles’ 54-20 victory Friday night.
The win moved East Bladen to 18-1 this season, and it was the 500th career victory for coach Patty Evers.
"Coaches can't do anything without their players, parents, and community,” Evers said of the 500-win milestone. “Elizabethtown and Bladen County have been so supportive of our program over the years and to me so I am thankful for my parents, and very thankful for my kids."
Evers is 500-121 in her 22-year coaching career. Her teams have made four appearances in state title games and have won 12 conference championships.
