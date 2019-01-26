Drug dealer arrested with stolen gun, ATV facing seven felony charges

“During the search, investigators located and seized US currency, more than 28 grams of cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana, oxycodone tablets, digital scales, and a large quantity of packaging materials,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Investigators also located and seized a stolen long gun and a stolen ATV, in addition to three other firearms. The long gun was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2004. The ATV was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2015.”