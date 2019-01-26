Drug dealer arrested with stolen gun, ATV facing seven felony charges

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 32-year-old Tabor City man on Friday morning and charged him with seven felonies and two misdemeanors, including selling cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone, and possessing a stolen gun and ATV.
After citizens complained to the vice narcotics unit, undercover deputies launched a five-month investigation and bought drugs from Bradley Courtland Williams at his home in Tabor City, according to a post on the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
On Friday morning, the vice narcotics unit and the CCSO SWAT team executed a search warrant at Williams' house on Peacock Road in Tabor City.
“During the search, investigators located and seized US currency, more than 28 grams of cocaine, a large quantity of marijuana, oxycodone tablets, digital scales, and a large quantity of packaging materials,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “Investigators also located and seized a stolen long gun and a stolen ATV, in addition to three other firearms. The long gun was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2004. The ATV was stolen from a Columbus County residence in 2015.”
In 2009, Williams was convicted on cocaine dealing charges and was not allowed to possess a gun. He also had an outstanding criminal summons for assaulting a female by pointing a gun at her, according to the sheriff’s office.
Williams was booked into the Columbus County Detention Center on a $190,000 bond.
His list of criminal charges:
- Felony trafficking cocaine
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance
- Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep a controlled substance
- Felony possession of a firearm by a felon
- Felony possession of a stolen firearm
- Felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle
- Misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun
- Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia
