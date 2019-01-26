Community healing together with Florence recovery summit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Residents affected by Hurricane Florence will come together to discuss ways to strengthen recovery efforts, prepare for the future and share experiences as well as information at a free summit in Wilmington.
The Just Florence Recovery Survivors' Summit will take place on Saturday, Jan. 26 at the Coastline Convention Center, located at 501 Nutt St., from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The summit is free to attend and includes meals, free childcare, and travel assistance to and from Wilmington. Information will be provided about valuable services and resources that are available for residents recovering from Florence.
Stories of survival, personal experiences and lessons learned from the hurricane will be shared by those attending. Participants will also share a variety of information about relief efforts, ranging from FEMA assistance to community-based response efforts, plan for future disaster relief, and collaborate in creating a list of demands for decision makers.
You can sign up to attend or request childcare and transportation here. On-site registration will also be available the morning of the summit. Check-in will remain open, but attendees are encouraged to arrive no later than 12:30 p.m. to be able to fully participate.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.