Coffee lovers take a tour of the city

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Coffee Crawl made its second appearance in Wilmington this Saturday.
The event includes 7 coffee shops throughout the port city. People bought tickets from the start location at Gravity Records on Castle Street and slowly made their way to different shops in order to try a variety of coffee types.
Lines wrapped around the building with people wanting to get their fill of coffee.
Coffee Crawl founder, Krysta Kearney, said that some of the proceeds will be donated to charity, which is something new that they’re doing this year.
Kearney also mentioned that she doesn’t know what is in the future of Coffee Crawl, but she does want to broaden it so more business are included and get more people involved.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.