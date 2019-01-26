Carolina Beach residents work to restore sand dunes

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - The Cape Fear chapter of the Surfrider Foundation teamed up with Carolina Beach residents to restore their sand dunes Saturday.
Surfrider Foundation is a group of volunteers devoted to protecting our oceans, beaches and water ways. They’ve collected about 200 natural Christmas trees to be planted in the dunes right outside of the Ocean Grill and Tiki Bar.
Local residents were encouraged to bring their own shovels and gloves to lend a hand.
Vice Chair of the Cape Fear chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, David Jacobs, says it’s important to be a part of this group because he believes they are slowly making an impact on the environment.
“I think it just raises awareness of what’s really going on right now. You know, of the world and the effects of climate change," Jacobs says. “This is sort of a small gesture but it’s important if everybody gets involved and maybe we can really make a change.”
He also says this is a way to educate people and show them that there is a way they can get involved in protecting the beaches while also being eco-friendly.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.