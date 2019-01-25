WAVE Transit service could stop if federal shutdown continues

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bus and other transportation services could come to a halt if the federal government shutdown is not resolved in the next few weeks.
The Cape Fear Public Transportation Authority passed a resolution Thursday saying if they have not received funds from the federal government by Feb. 15, they will notify all contractors and staff that transportation services will be suspended on March 2, unless an alternate source of income is found.
WAVE Transit Executive Director Albert Eby said the transit authority relies on hundreds of thousands of dollars in reimbursements from the Federal Transit Authority every month — payments that are no longer coming in due to the shutdown.
By Jan. 31, the authority is on track to have $700,000 in outstanding receivables from the FTA. By the end of February, that amount will likely be over $1 million.
Eby said WAVE did a partial reimbursement request in mid December as the shutdown loomed, but hasn’t received any funding since.
The employees at the FTA responsible for processing the reimbursements are furloughed, Eby said.
WAVE submits reimbursement requests for operations and maintenance costs, as well as the cost of work at Forden Station downtown.
More than 1.4 million riders utilize WAVE transit routes each year.
