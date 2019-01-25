UNCW evens league record with win over William & Mary

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Freshman point guard Kai Toews scored a career-high 23 points and handed out a game-high seven assists to lead UNCW’s men’s basketball team past William & Mary 93-88 on Thursday night in Trask Coliseum.
Devontae Cacok finished with 22 points and led all players with 16 rebounds and five steals for the Seahawks (8-13), who evened their Colonial Athletic Conference record at 4-4.
The visiting Tribe (7-13, 3-5) led 12-10 with 15 minutes left in the first half before a Ty Taylor 3-pointer at the 14:30 mark gave UNCW the lead for good. Two Jay Estime free throws gave the Seahawks their largest lead — 75-58 — with 6:20 left in the game.
Ty Gadsden scored 16 points and Jeantal Cylla was the fourth UNCW player in double-figure scoring with 12 points. Gadsden went 11-of-13 as part of the Seahawks' 28-of-35 effort at the free throw line.
Chase Audige and Nathan Knight each scored a game-high 24 points to lead William & Mary, which attempted 37 shots from 3-point range, connecting on 14.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.