Trump ally Roger Stone arrested by FBI

(Gray News/AP) - Roger Stone, an adviser to the Trump campaign and self-described political provocateur, was charged Friday with seven criminal counts, including obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Stone also was charged with making false statements to the FBI, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office. He was taken into custody in Florida.
Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later in the day. He has been under scrutiny for months in relation to the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but he has maintained his innocence.
