TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing work nears completion, 4 crossings remain closed

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - CSX crews appear to be nearing completion of repair work to multiple railroad crossings throughout the city.
Wilmington officials tweeted the following list of closed intersections Friday morning.
Closed:
- Fourth Street
- Fifth Street
- Sixth Street
- Martin Street
Open:
- 7th Street
- 8th Street
- 9th Street
- 10th Street
- 12th Street
- 13th Street - TEMPORARILY (still more work to complete)
- 16th Street
- 17th Street
- 30th Street
- Clay Street
- Colonial Drive
- Covil Avenue
- Forest Hills Drive
- Henry Street
- Market Street
- Marstellar Street
- Mercer Avenue
- Oleander Drive
- Princess Place Drive
- Wetsig Road
- Wrightsville Avenue
