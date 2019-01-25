TRAFFIC ALERT: Railroad crossing work nears completion, 4 crossings remain closed

By Clint Bullock | January 25, 2019 at 10:42 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 10:42 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - CSX crews appear to be nearing completion of repair work to multiple railroad crossings throughout the city.

Wilmington officials tweeted the following list of closed intersections Friday morning.

Closed:

  • Fourth Street
  • Fifth Street
  • Sixth Street
  • Martin Street

Open:

  • 7th Street
  • 8th Street
  • 9th Street
  • 10th Street
  • 12th Street
  • 13th Street - TEMPORARILY (still more work to complete)
  • 16th Street
  • 17th Street 
  • 30th Street
  • Clay Street
  • Colonial Drive
  • Covil Avenue
  • Forest Hills Drive
  • Henry Street
  • Market Street
  • Marstellar Street
  • Mercer Avenue
  • Oleander Drive
  • Princess Place Drive
  • Wetsig Road
  • Wrightsville Avenue

