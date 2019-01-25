TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Wrightsville Ave to close for sewer repairs

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bonham Ave at Wrightsville Ave will be closed to everyone except for local traffic beginning Monday, Jan. 28. at 9 a.m. for repairs to a broken sewer main.
The work is expected to last about two days, but traffic is expected to be back to normal by Tuesday evening.
To detour, eastbound traffic on Wrightsville Ave can take S. 39th St. to Park Ave and Audubon Blvd, then back to Wrightsville Ave.
Westbound traffic on Wrightsville Ave can take Audubon to Park to S. 39th, then back to Wrightsville Ave.
