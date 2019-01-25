Three arrested after meth bust in Brunswick Co.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three Brunswick County men are facing multiple methamphetamine-related charges after their arrests Thursday.
According to arrest warrants, Chance Dean Curry, Ervin Winford Page and Travis Wayne Whitlock are accused of conspiring to sell and deliver methamphetamine Thursday.
The three men also allegedly ran from a drug agent with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop before being taken into custody.
Page also is accused of having 82 grams of marijuana in his possession, according to warrants.
Whitlock, 32, of Bolivia, has been charged with:
- three counts of conspiring to sell methamphetamine
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine
- two counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for a controlled substance
- resisting a public officer
Curry, 32, of Winnabow, was charged with:
- conspiring to sell methamphetamine
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- resisting a public officer
Page, 28, of Supply, was charged with
- conspiring to sell methamphetamine
- possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver marijuana
- possession of marijuana paraphernalia
- possession of methamphetamine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- resisting a public officer
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.