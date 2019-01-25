South Beach Grill nears reopening after being damaged during Hurricane Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - It’s a Cape Fear comeback. Several restaurants, including South Beach Grill in Wrightsville Beach, are close to reopening after Hurricane Florence.
However, the post-hurricane journey wasn’t easy. The family who owns the restaurant not only sustained damage to their business but also to their home.
“We had a beautiful, 80-foot oak tree fall on the house and destroy parts of our roof," said owner Elaine Andrews.
While that was tough to repair, their 22-year-old restaurant sustained more than $100,000 in damages.
In addition to the structural damage, Andrews said she hoped it wouldn’t wipe out the rich history of the business.
“Both my children have worked here, starting from monitoring the parking lot all the way up to working in the kitchen and assistant management," Andrews said.
She says the restaurant lost its awning on the front patio along with the light fixtures outside.
The building was also covered in mold as rain poured in the kitchen, causing all the equipment to rust.
At first, the family feared they’d lose the business altogether, but after taking a harder look, they said they knew it would see the light of day again.
“Our biggest fear was not that we weren’t going to go back into business," Andrews said. “It was, how long would it take to get back into business?”
The Andrews used this opportunity to revamp their restaurant. Elaine’s husband, John, built a new gas pipe shelf behind a new bar top made out of a 300-year-old tree that fell in Wilmington’s Greenfield Park a few years ago.
The Andrews hope to have the restaurant reopened by Valentines Day.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.