Robeson County teen charged with murder in shooting death of 70-year-old man

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A teenager is facing charges after a 70-year-old man was found fatally shot inside his home Thursday morning.
According to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Skyler Nakota Lowery, of Rowland, was arrested at about 10:40 p.m. Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.
At around 9:20 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of Union School Road in the Rowland area in reference to an unresponsive male. The victim, Henry Rogers, was found shot inside the home, the release states.
Deputies say Rogers and Lowery were acquainted, and Lowery had previously worked for the victim during the summer.
Lowery is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Brandon Patterson or Inv. Joshua Collins at 910-671-3100.
