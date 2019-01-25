Police arrest 3 in Wilmington drug bust

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Three men are behind bars following a drug bust in Wilmington Thursday.
According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, gang detectives, members of SWAT, and the Mobile Field Force Unit executed a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of Swann Street in the northern side of downtown Wilmington.
Detectives seized over five grams of crack cocaine, an undisclosed amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a pistol grip shotgun.
Christopher Lamont Kea, 21, (mugshot not available) the man who lives at the Swann Street home, surrendered to police Friday morning and was charged with:
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine (two counts)
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver fentanyl (two counts)
- Selling and delivering a controlled substance within a 1,000 feet of school
- Maintaining a dwelling to distribute a controlled substance
- Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kea was booked into the New Hanover County Jail under a $100,000 bond.
The news release stated that an investigation began about a month ago after police received numerous complaints from citizens about illegal activity at the Swann Street home. Tipsters said the home was used for selling narcotics and that multiple drug dealers frequented the home daily.
Joseph Lee Cobbs III, 37, and Terrence Gerod Murphy, 30, both of Wilmington, were arrested during the Thursday night raid on outstanding warrants not related to the drug investigation.
Cobbs was charged with failure to appear on a breaking and entering charge and given a $50,000 bond. Murphy was arrested for assault on a female, failure to appear, and a felony probation violation. He was given a $20,000 bond.
