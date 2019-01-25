Jones probable to play for No. 2 Duke against Ga. Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Point guard Tre Jones has been upgraded to probable for No. 2 Duke's game against Georgia Tech after missing two games with a right shoulder injury.
Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Friday updated Jones' status for Saturday's game, saying he "has really progressed well."
Jones had been out indefinitely since separating his AC joint in a collision with Syracuse's Frank Howard early in an overtime loss to the Orange on Jan. 14. In that kind of injury, the collar bone separates from the shoulder blade.
While Krzyzewski initially worried his point guard would be out "for a while," further testing indicated the injury was not as severe as feared.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)