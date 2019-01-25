Jones probable to play for No. 2 Duke against Ga. Tech

Jones probable to play for No. 2 Duke against Ga. Tech
Duke's Tre Jones (3) tangles with Syracuse's Frank Howard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Jones was injured on the play and left the court. No. 1-for-now Duke will have to figure out how to play without perhaps its most irreplaceable player now that point guard Tre Jones is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) (Gerry Broome)
January 25, 2019 at 3:35 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:41 PM

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Point guard Tre Jones has been upgraded to probable for No. 2 Duke's game against Georgia Tech after missing two games with a right shoulder injury.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski on Friday updated Jones' status for Saturday's game, saying he "has really progressed well."

Jones had been out indefinitely since separating his AC joint in a collision with Syracuse's Frank Howard early in an overtime loss to the Orange on Jan. 14. In that kind of injury, the collar bone separates from the shoulder blade.

While Krzyzewski initially worried his point guard would be out "for a while," further testing indicated the injury was not as severe as feared.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)