Roofer fixing other homes while his home is condemned, damaged beyond repair by hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Mike Powers reluctantly calls Wilmington home. It’s all he knows, but he longs for his family and the peace and quiet of his beloved Riegelwood in Columbus County.
“My home is gone; it was near a creek” says Powers. "It’s not livable. They condemned it; it’s done.”
Powers and his wife have been living in a Wilmington motel room since three days after Hurricane Florence. The past few months have been tough, especially since it’s just the two of them. The Powers' three children have been staying with nearby relatives since the storm.
“We stop by all the time but it’s so hard,” says Tiffany Powers. “Treasure your children every day because there’s no telling when it could be your last day.”
The Powers have an appointment with FEMA to find out what’s next. The agency is paying the motel bill, but that won’t last forever, and Mike and Tiffany are hoping for some help to transition into some other housing option and get their children back.
“I don’t know what they’re going to say,” Mike said. “All we can do is hope.”
Powers has started his own roofing business in the wake of this tragedy. It’s providing a paycheck as he saves for the family’s next move.
“Pretty ironic that I can help other people but I can’t do anything to my own place, huh?” Powers said. “I went back a couple times, but what’s the point? It’s not easy to see.
A real estate slump has added to the Powers' problems. While affordable housing is tough to find, the Powers are hoping FEMA may have some news, including trailer options.
Mike is hoping for anything to get them out of that motel room for good.
“It just is tough not having the kids,” he said. "I miss a place to call our own. We can’t get the kids until we find a home.”
