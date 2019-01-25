No. 23 Louisville outlasts No. 21 N.C. State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Christen Cunningham scored 17 points with five critical free throws in the final 2½ minutes, and Malik Williams added a pair from the line for 14 points to help No. 23 Louisville outlast No. 21 North Carolina State 84-77 on Thursday night.
Back in the Top 25 for the first time since early last season, the Cardinals (14-5, 5-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) needed scoring from everyone down the stretch to earn their fourth consecutive victory. They succeeded at the foul line, making 24 of 29 and closing the game by sinking 9 of 10 to win a tight game against the Wolfpack 15-4, 3-3).
Ryan McMahon's two makes with 46 seconds remaining provided a 79-75 lead before Cunningham and Williams each made their two shots for an eight-point edge. Cunningham made 1 of 2 with 11.2 seconds left for the final margin.
Jordan Nwora had 13 points and Dwayne Sutton and Steven Enoch each added 10 to complete Louisville's balanced effort.
Braxton Beverly scored 19 points, Torin Dorn had 18 and C.J. Bryce 15 for N.C. State, which erased deficits of 10 and six points to tie the game. But Beverly's two fouls and a turnover in the final minute gave the Cardinals opportunities they converted.
The Wolfpack played a third consecutive game without junior guard Markell Johnson because of a back injury. He traveled with the team, but was in warmups during the game.
