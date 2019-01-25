New Hanover Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam.
According to a Facebook post, callers are pretending to be associated with the sheriff’s office and are requesting money from victims for missing a court date or jury duty.
“Please know that the Sheriff’s Office would never call you on the phone and request money for missing a court date or jury duty,” the post states. “If at any time you receive a phone call from someone claiming to be from the Sheriff’s Office and they are asking for money, please feel free to call us anytime any day we are here to serve you. We can quickly give you an answer to the validity of this phone call.”
The post says the scammers have “prayed on the elderly as well as the highly intelligent professional field of doctors”
The sheriff’s office is encouraging anyone with questions on this scam to call 910-798-4162.
