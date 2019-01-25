Led Zepplin tribute band ‘No Quarter’ playing hurricane relief concert at Wilson Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Bryan Christiansen wants fans to keep their eyes wide open when his band, No Quarter, plays its’ tribute to Led Zeppelin on Saturday night, February 2 at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington. The show will be more than just the music of the legendary rock’ n’ roll band that rose to stardom in the late 60s and 70s. The musicians of No Quarter go to great lengths to bring the stage show, persona, mannerisms and even the looks of Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham to life.
“It’s a lot more than just playing notes,” said Christiansen, the founder of the band who plays Page’s role of lead guitarist. “There are a lot of bands out there that are really, really good. They cover Led Zeppelin’s music. Sometimes they will have three or four musicians covering the guitar overdubs, and they’ll stand out there and they’ll play in front of arenas. I’ve seen them all and I have a lot of respect for them. What we decided to do was really wonder what it was like to see Led Zeppelin live. Because that’s what made Led Zeppelin. In order to do that, we approached it from an acting standpoint, like a role in a film. This is our character. ‘What does he do on stage? He doesn’t just stand there and play the music. How does he play? Not only that, how does he look?’ All of those components come into our character.”
Christiansen is joined on stage by Michael Anderson as lead singer Plant, Robin Locksley as bassist/piano player Jones, and Nathan Carroll as Bonham, the drummer. This lineup of No Quarter, which recently played in New York City and toured parts of Australia in 2018, is considered one of the top Zeppelin tribute bands in the country. The show at the Wilson Center is billed as “Whole Lotta Love for Wilmington”, with the proceeds going to help students at Cape Fear Community College impacted by Hurricane Florence. Christiansen said he’s honored for the band to be part of the effort.
“Our manager suggested that we may have an opportunity to do something really positive to help in the relief efforts,” Christiansen said. “I said, ‘Absolutely, whatever we can do, we’d love to do this!’ He reached out and the next thing I know, we’d gotten a call that said we could come out and perform Led Zeppelin’s music and entertain people, take their minds off stuff that is going on in their area right now and give them a couple hours of some fun music, reliving the classic music of Led Zeppelin. At the same time, we can provide the relief that comes from the concert itself to help the area. It’s just a double-win for us, we couldn’t say ‘no’ to anything like this. It’s amazing!”
Christiansen founded No Quarter after being inspired by a Beatles tribute band called RAIN. He says it took a while to find band mates as “crazy about Led Zeppelin” as he was. Together they take the stage, performing some of the band’s signature songs including “Stairway to Heaven”, “Whole Lotta Love”, “Ramble On” and “Over the Hills and Far Away” with the signature moves of the original musicians. Christiansen says adding in the element of helping students hurt by Hurricane Florence, makes him want to take No Quarter’s performance up another notch.
“Every time we hit the stage, we have to realize we’re stepping into the biggest shoes probably ever in the entertainment industry with Led Zeppelin,” he says. “For us to step in and do that, there is a level of ‘We’ve got to put it all out there on stage!’. But when you add to it what’s going on in an event like this (hurricane relief), there is something more. It just comes down to what we’re doing trying to help make a difference in people’s lives. It’s an honor to come in and help people that are there now and still going through stuff. It raises that bar even higher than we normally do it.”
Tickets are still available for the concert Saturday night, February 2 at the Wilson Center. The doors open at 7:30 p.m. on the night of the show. Click here for more information on purchasing tickets or helping with the relief effort.
