At least four children transported to hospital after vehicle hits Harbison daycare

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - At least four children have been transported to the hospital after a vehicle hit a daycare on Columbiana Drive Friday.
A four door sedan with two people inside went out of control and ran into a room with infants inside at Cadence Academy Preschool, Assistant Irmo Fire Chief Ben Smith said. The staff reportedly had all children out and accounted for.
Officials say the children taken to the hospital were not seriously injured.
Four children were transported to the hospital to be checked, Smith said.
Irmo Fire Chief Mike Sonefeld said the incident happened at about 12:30 p.m. and that parents are being notified at this time.
The two people in the car were not taken to the hospital and are being interviewed by police.
Columbia police are investigating the incident. Check back for updates.
