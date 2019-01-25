KNOW HIM? Police seek ID of Wilmington graffiti suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in several graffiti incidents in the downtown area.
According to Jennifer Dandron, spokeswoman for the police department, the suspect in recent weeks has tagged the Market Street parking deck, including in the stairwell and upper levels, along with inset buildings, parking areas between buildings, and most recently the South Water Street area.
The suspect reportedly tags the graffiti with “Creator” or “-C”
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
