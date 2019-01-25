ILM seeing delays as FAA halts flights to LaGuardia Airport

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A halting of flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York Friday morning is affecting flights at Wilmington International Airport.
As of 10:30 a.m., the following flights were delayed:
- The 9:52 a.m. arrival to ILM from LaGuardia now scheduled to arrive at 10:56 a.m.
- The 10:17 a.m. departure to LaGuardia now scheduled to leave at 11:30 a.m.
You can check your ILM flight status here.
The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York due to a staffing shortage caused by the ongoing government shutdown.
NBC reports that the FAA later lifted the restrictions at LaGuardia.
