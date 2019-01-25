ILM seeing delays as FAA halts flights to LaGuardia Airport

ILM seeing delays as FAA halts flights to LaGuardia Airport
A stoppage of flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York is affecting flights at Wilmington International Airport.
By Jim Gentry | January 25, 2019 at 10:29 AM EST - Updated January 25 at 11:00 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A halting of flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York Friday morning is affecting flights at Wilmington International Airport.

As of 10:30 a.m., the following flights were delayed:

  • The 9:52 a.m. arrival to ILM from LaGuardia now scheduled to arrive at 10:56 a.m.
  • The 10:17 a.m. departure to LaGuardia now scheduled to leave at 11:30 a.m.

You can check your ILM flight status here.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted flights to LaGuardia Airport in New York due to a staffing shortage caused by the ongoing government shutdown.

NBC reports that the FAA later lifted the restrictions at LaGuardia.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.