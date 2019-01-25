Home Considered a Best Buy in Local Wilmington Area Real Estate the week of 1/20

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -One of the best words in local real estate is “water”. If you can see it, or have easy access to it, historically, it’s a win-win for the buyer and seller.
“We feel we’ve found the best deal on a home with a boat slip” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. This agency doesn’t take listings, it’s solely working to place buyers in homes, so there’s no conflict of interest in the listings she’s showcasing.
:”It doesn’t get much better than this at this price point” says Baylies. “For a home that has this quality of amenities, inside, and to have a boat slip, which on it's own is $20k to $40k, in this area, this really is an excellent value.
Here’s a closer look a the home located at 1019 Marshside Way, Highland Shores, Leland, NC
$450,000 - $122.28/sq. ft.
Roughly 3700 sq. ft.
4 bedrooms / 3 full baths
Built in 1999, but in excellent condition.
Custom built, originally as the builder’s personal residence.
If you’re a boater or just like to sit on a pier, this home has an assigned 30’ boat slip with a 10,000 electric lift located in an area where you have plenty of water depth to get in and out of the slip, even at low tide. Similar boat slips with lifts are selling for $20-40,000.
