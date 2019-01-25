Former Henrietta III crashes into train bridge on NY’s Hudson River

TROY, NY (WECT) - The Captain JP Morgan, the cruise ship formerly known as the Henrietta III which once called the waters of the Cape Fear River in Wilmington home, was one of several vessels that broke loose and floated down New York’s Hudson River early Friday morning.
According to NBC affiliate WNYT, at least eight vessels broke free from their moorings and meandered down the icy waters of the Hudson River.
One of the vessels, the Captain JP Morgan, eventually became wedged under an Amtrak bridge near Troy, N.Y., where it remained Friday afternoon.
State officials told The Troy Record that an “extreme amount of ice had been freed up and pushed the barges,” causing the vessels to become unmoored. Three of the ships have been secured as of Friday afternoon, the news outlet reported.
Built in 2000, the Henrietta III became a fixture of downtown Wilmington, offering sightseeing cruises, dinner cruises, and charters along the Cape Fear River.
The cruise ship was sold in 2016 to Pleasure Boat Cruises Corporation out of Fort Myers, Fla., which also operates out of New York.
