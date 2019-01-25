First Alert Forecast: cool, sunny and dry through the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday, friends! After a brief warm up, temperatures have cooled back closer to seasonable. Through the weekend enjoy high temperatures in the 50s with chilly lows in the 30s - frosty mornings are possible as well. Heading into next week, temperatures will increase to near 60 degrees Tuesday before cold Arctic air spills into the Cape Fear region by midweek. For now, next week also continues to look dry or mostly dry, as the northern and southern jet streams do not appear likely to phase in a manner necessary to create a big rain or snow storm. One thing you’ll notice in your First Alert Forecast: chilly temperatures, near or even in some cases below average for late January. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great weekend!