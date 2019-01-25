First Alert Forecast: chilly and mainly dry pattern for January’s final week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you! A round of soaking showers and drenching downpours delivered 1.67 inches of rain to Wilmington Thursday morning, but nice and dry skies remain in your First Alert Forecast for Friday and most or all of the weekend. For now, next week also continues to look dry or mostly dry, as the northern and southern jet streams do not appear likely to phase in a manner necessary to create a big rain or snow storm. We will, of course, advise if anything changes! One thing you’ll notice in your First Alert Forecast: chilly temperatures, near or even in some cases below average for late January. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great weekend!