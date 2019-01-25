Driver accused of trying to back over deputies after leading them on short chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A suspected impaired driver is accused of leading law enforcement on a short chase before nearly backing over two deputies prior to his arrest.
Billy Benjamin Suggs Jr., 27, of Ocean Isle Beach, has been charged with:
- fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
- two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official
- injury to personal property
- reckless driving/wanton disregard
- driving with an expired registration card/tag
According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on Suggs' vehicle when he alleged took off and led them on a short pursuit.
After Suggs pulled into a residence, two deputies got out of their vehicles and approached his car.
Suggs then allegedly put his car in reverse and started backing up toward the deputies before his car got caught on something in the yard of the residence. The deputies were then able to take him into custody.
According to arrest warrants, Suggs had a blood alcohol level of 0.14, well above the state’s legal limit of .08. Warrants also state Suggs was driving while his license was revoked.
He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $110,000 bond.
