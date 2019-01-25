The Children’s Museum of Wilmington introduces a new exhibit for all things pets

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Calling all those who own pets, want to own pets, or just love animals.
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is opening up a new exhibit called Animal Alley. It’s a place to learn about the basic needs of animals, character building skills such as healthy habits, nurturing care, and empathy. Visitors can also learn about the differences of various species along with care requirements for each pet.
The exhibit will feature dogs, cats, hamsters, and other favorite pets. There is a chance to explore different roles of what it takes to be a responsible pet owner with a fur display, an over-sized dog house, and a wall featuring specific pets.
Along with the theme of responsible pet ownership, the museum is promoting the importance of micro-chipping pets. Micro-chipping animals helps protect them in case they runaway or get lost.
The exhibit will host a grand opening event this Saturday, Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. until noon. For a donation of $10 to the museum, the first 30 children can get their stuffed animal micro-chipped.
Animal Alley is sponsored by Pet Supplies Plus.
