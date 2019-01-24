Cam Newton set to start rehab immediately after shoulder procedure

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers announced star Quarterback Cam Newton underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right shoulder Thursday.
The team said the procedure was successful and performed by Panthers team physician Dr. Pat Connor.
Newton’s rehabilitation process will begin immediately.
Newton was dealing with shoulder soreness and a limited range of motion almost a year after surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.
A December match-up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers came down to the Panthers attempting a Hail Mary.
That’s when the media learned Newton was playing through pain.
“I would not have expected me to still have things lingering from that, but at the end of the day it is what it is,” Newton said at the time. “It’s about managing pain and understanding you have a job to do, a responsibility to put your best product out on the field, and I want to do that for myself and this team.”
Newton began appearing on the Panthers’ injury report as “limited” in Week 8, which head coach Ron Rivera said was a return to Newton’s “new normal” in which the quarterback is limited in practice on Wednesdays and some Thursdays, according to the Charlotte Observer.
