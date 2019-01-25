Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes five drug arrests

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Five people were arrested earlier this month by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, those arrested and charged are:
Taurean Edward Farrior, 34, Wilmington, $100,000 bond
- Trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana
Corey Rex Hill, 40, Supply, $150,000 bond
- Five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of sell-deliver cocaine, three counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine, other charges
Jason Nathan Jones, 32, Supply, $15,000 bond
- Felony possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises
Kimberly Kelly Seawell, 38, Bolivia, $15,000 bond
- Possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
Shawn Christopher Hungerford, 37, Longs, S.C., $5,000 bond
- Felony possession of cocaine
