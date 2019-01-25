Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes five drug arrests

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office makes five drug arrests
Taurean Farrior, left, Corey Hill, middle, and Jason Jones (Source: BCSO)
January 25, 2019 at 3:37 PM EST - Updated January 25 at 3:42 PM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Five people were arrested earlier this month by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on drug charges.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, those arrested and charged are:

Taurean Edward Farrior, 34, Wilmington, $100,000 bond

  • Trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana

Corey Rex Hill, 40, Supply, $150,000 bond

  • Five counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, four counts of sell-deliver cocaine, three counts of conspiracy to sell/deliver cocaine, other charges

Jason Nathan Jones, 32, Supply, $15,000 bond

  • Felony possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance on jail premises

Kimberly Kelly Seawell, 38, Bolivia, $15,000 bond

  • Possession with intent to sell/deliver counterfeit controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Shawn Christopher Hungerford, 37, Longs, S.C., $5,000 bond

  • Felony possession of cocaine
Kimberly Seawell, left, and Shawn Hungerford (Source: BCSO)
