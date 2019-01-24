Wilmington restaurants join #ChefsForFeds campaign

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - World Central Kitchen is opening a #ChefsForFeds base in the Wilmington area to help employees and their families impacted by the government shutdown.
Catch by Keith Rhodes and Benny’s Big Time by Vivian Howard have joined the nationwide campaign to provide hot meals to federal employees and their families. A government ID is needed to receive a free meal.
According to WCK Executive Director Nate Mook, volunteers plan to use food trucks to deliver food to the Coast Guard locations if they are able to get connected with people on base, in addition to working with TSA.
World Central Kitchen is a nonprofit founded by Chef Jose Andres. World Central Kitchen grew out of the effort in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria in 2017. Andres and other chefs went to the island and not only cooked for people, but created a network of kitchens and chefs to provide food for millions of people.
WCK came to the area during Hurricane Florence to provide free meals for first responders, shelters and anyone else who needed food during and after the storm.
According to the Washington Post, Andres was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize in November by Congressman John Delaney of Maryland.
