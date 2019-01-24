USCG Cutter Diligence moving home port to Florida

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The United States Coast Guard Cutter Diligence will be moving its home port to Pensacola, Florida, leaving Wilmington behind after nearly 30 years.
Senior Chief Petty Officer Ryan Doss, deputy public information officer for the Atlantic region, said the official decision was made on Jan. 11, and Diligence crew members are aware of the move.
The Diligence and its 78-person crew will make the move sometime in 2020, Doss said, before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
Due to the government shutdown, Doss was unable to give the specific reasons the Diligence is being moved, but said moving assets around to different regions is something the Coast Guard considers regularly.
“We’re constantly evaluating what the need for our assets in particular regions is,” he said.
Once it moves, Doss said the Diligence will continue performing the same types of missions it currently runs.
Wilmington has been a Congress-designated Coast Guard City since 2003 — a designation Doss said the city will not lose just because the cutter is leaving.
“The Wilmington community has always been amazing to the Coast Guard,” Doss said, “so we still are very proud to maintain this relationship with Wilmington.”
Doss said other Coast Guard units in the area will remain after the Diligence leaves.
Right now, there is no plan to replace the Diligence with another cutter of its kind, mostly because the medium-endurance cutters are being phased out.
It is possible that in the future a new model Coast Guard vessel could call Wilmington home, but Doss said it’s too soon to tell.
After the Diligence is gone, Doss said the Coast Guard will be repairing the pier the vessel has called home for nearly three decades, returning it back to its original state.
“We want to return the pier to the city in usable condition, and just really thank the people of Wilmington and the surrounding community all of the support they have given the Diligence,” he said.
City of Wilmington officials contacted Thursday morning said they were unaware the Diligence was leaving.
