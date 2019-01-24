Time to bounce: The Port City Ping Pong Throw Down is back

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Grab your paddle and head to downtown Wilmington for some Friday night fun.
The 10th Annual Port City Ping Pong Throw Down returns to the Brooklyn Arts Center. The event is hosted by the Wilmington Table Tennis Club. The tennis club has been playing ping pong in the area for over 40 years.
The tournament starts 6:15 p.m. Players can register at the door starting at 4:30 until 6:30. It’s $10 for players, $5 if you’re just coming to watch. There are two divisions to play in: play for fun or play for keeps. The first, second, third, and fourth placed players will win prize money, but everyone has a chance to win a raffle prize.
The event is sponsored by Edward Teach Beer Company, which will be featured at a cash car in the center. There will also be a food truck parked outside for the entire event.
For more on the tournament, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.