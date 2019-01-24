Thousands without power in area after morning storms

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - More than 4,000 customers are without power in our area after a series of storms come through Thursday morning.
About 3,000 of those affected customers are in the area of Greenfield Street and Dawson Street. Another 500 customers are without power along the riverfront in downtown Wilmington.
About 500 customers also are without power along NC 421 near the New Hanover County and Pender County border.
The outage is affecting traffic lights at several intersections in the Wilmington area.
