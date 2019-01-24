Missing middle school student found hiding in house

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - An 8th-grade Rock Hill Schools student reported missing after failing to show up to class for two days was found hiding in her house Thursday.
Rock Hill police say Dianna Clawson, 13, was reported missing by her mother Wednesday evening. Clawson did not show up at school Wednesday or Thursday, according to school officials. Dianna’s mother, Tonya Clawson, told police she last saw her daughter at 5:30 a.m. when she left for work, according to a report from Rock Hill police.
Around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Rock Hill police announced Clawson had been found safe and unharmed.
Tonya says her son told her when the two were getting ready to get on the bus, Dianna said she needed to go back home and get something, the report stated. Dianna’s mother says she noticed the key her daughter uses to get in and out of the house was in her bedroom.
Tonya told police her daughter’s room looked like someone had gone through it, according to the report.
Rock Hill Schools posted photos of the middle-schooler on Twitter around 8: 45 a.m. Thursday asking if anyone had seen her. Clawson attends Saluda Trail Middle on Saluda Road in Rock Hill, according to the school district.
According to the report, Tonya said the school did not notify her that Dianna did not show up.
