Historic Dudley Mansion on the market for nearly $3 million

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - One of the most iconic homes in the Port City is now on the market.
According to a listing on Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage’s website, the Dudley Mansion, located at 400 South Front Street, can be yours for a cool $2,995,000.
The 10,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1825 by North Carolina’s first elected governor, Edward B. Dudley, and later purchased by Pembroke and Sarah Jones.
Many believe that the couple’s lavish lifestyle inspired the popular phrase “keeping up with the Joneses.”
According to the listing, the home sits on a lot that’s over 35,000 square feet that overlooks the Cape Fear River and has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a grand entry hall, sunroom, three main living floors, a basement, formal dining and living rooms, a den, and wetbar.
