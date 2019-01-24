Greene has yet to post required $25K bond in dispute over rightful sheriff

As of Thursday at noon, Greene had not paid a $25,000 bond the judge is requiring him to post with the clerk of court before Jan. 28. If he does not pay that bond on time, the pending case will be ruled in Hatcher’s favor by default. The judge determined the bond amount based on the pay and benefits Hatcher would have received if he had continued to serve as sheriff until the election results could be settled by the State Board of Elections.