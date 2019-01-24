Get information on grants to rebuild after Hurricane Florence

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Homeowners, businesses and community organizations in need of information about the Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs can attend a drop-in information session at the Northeast Library in Wilmington on Monday, Jan. 28.
New Hanover County is facilitating the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application process in coordination with the State of North Carolina and FEMA to help property owners relocate, elevate homes or rebuild homes because of damages from Hurricane Florence.
The information session will be held in the Oleander Room of the Northeast Library, located at 1241 Military Cutoff Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Property owners who have experienced significant damage from storms like Hurricane Florence are encouraged to attend the information session to learn about these grant programs,” said New Hanover County Hurricane Florence Recovery Manager Beth Schrader. “We want to make sure residents understand the programs and eligibility requirements, and have the opportunity to ask questions specific to their situation so they can make a plan for rebuilding stronger and more resilient.”
Applications for the program - including buyout, elevation or reconstruction - are due to the New Hanover County Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Residents can also receive one-on-one assistance with applying for these programs at the coordination office, which is located on the Military Cutoff side of the Northeast Library, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. If possible, the following items will be needed when applying:
- FEMA registration number
- Documentation (receipts, insurance claims, estimates, etc.) of history of damage prior to Hurricane Florence
- Insurance and/or contractor estimate(s) for Hurricane Florence damages
- Insurance policy number(s)
You can download and submit the application for the mitigation grant program, as well as find more information and sign up for notifications about Hurricane Florence recovery here. You can also call the New Hanover County Hurricane Florence Recovery Coordination Office at 910-798-7007.
