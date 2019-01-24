First Alert Forecast: bright sunshine and brisk temperatures

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Thursday! After an active morning, a gradual clearing trend will continue through the rest of the afternoon. However, cold air will fill in moving through the overnight hours so bring back the winter clothes! Some good news moving forward will be a rather dry pattern through the extended forecast. In terms of temperatures, 50s will hold steady through much of the week until Arctic air spills back in midweek.
- Rain chances... High pressure will build back into the area which will squash any precipitation through the weekend. A slight increase to 10-20% will return midweek but no significant rainfall is expected.
- Two cold snaps... Post cold front, colder air will first spill in tonight as lows fall into the 30s. The second run at Arctic air will com e midweek next week bringing some of the coldest air of the season.
- Tailor your forecast to your exact location... The numbers posted here reflect those you’ll see for the WECT Weather App’s Wilmington Metro zone. For possibly slightly modified temperatures and rain chance numbers for your zip code, tap into your free WECT Weather App wherever you are!
