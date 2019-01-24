Final grades for some New Hanover County Schools to be recalculated after software glitch

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - End-of-term grades will have to be recalculated for almost two dozen schools in New Hanover County after a glitch caused students to receive the wrong grades.
Valita Quattlebaum, chief communications officer of NHCS, confirmed the needed recalculation on Thursday.
According to a release from Rick Holliday, deputy superintendent of NHCS, 23 schools will need to recalculate final grades for any terms that have been finalized. Of those 23 schools, only certain teachers will have to make the corrections. A deadline of Jan. 30 has been set for all schools to complete the recalculations.
Final grades will have to be recalculated for the following schools:
- Anderson Elementary
- Ashley High
- Career Readiness
- Codington Elementary
- International School at Gregory
- Hoggard High
- Holly Shelter Middle
- Holly Tree Elementary
- Isaac Bear Early College High
- Laney High
- Murray Middle
- Myrtle Grove Middle
- New Hanover High
- Noble Middle
- Ogden Elementary
- Roland-Grise Middle
- SEA-Tech
- Snipes Academy
- Sunset Park Elementary
- Trask Middle
- Williston Middle
- Wilmington Early College
- Wrightsboro Elementary
According to Quattlebaum, the school district has a plan in place and corrections are being made at the affected schools. Pender, Columbus and Bladen County Schools reported no impact from the error in their districts.
