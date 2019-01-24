Driver accused of crashing into pole, knocking out power in hit-and-run

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has charged a driver with hit-and-run after he crashed a truck into a power pole, causing a significant power outage, before leaving the scene.
Jesus Exar Perez-Roblero, 38, has been charged with hit-and-run leaving the scene with property damage, reckless driving to endanger the public, and operating a vehicle without a license.
Police responded to the 2700 block of Carolina Beach Road near Shipyard Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 after receiving reports about a truck crashing into a power pole.
Police said Perez-Roblero allegedly ran off the roadway, struck and damaged a utility pole, before leaving the scene on foot. Following the crash, approximately 1,000 residents in the area were without power.
The crash caused $15,000 in damages.
Investigators said Perez-Roblero did not own the truck, but was the operator at the time of the crash.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
