Committee to discuss changing Williston into performing arts school

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The committee formed to look into converting Williston Middle School into a performing arts school will have its first meeting at 3 p.m. Thursday.
New Hanover County School Board Vice Chairman David Wortman proposed the idea in early January. According to Wortman, the school would be for low income students who would apply to the school, so it wouldn’t affect redistricting.
Sixth and seventh grade students at Williston Middle would be moved to Myrtle Grove, Holly Shelter and Roland-Grise Middle schools. Eighth grade students would stay at Williston for the 2019-20 school year.
The board decided to form the committee at its meeting on Jan. 8. It is composed of board members, school administrators and community members. According to board member Judy Justice, it has about 15 people on it.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting says the committee will talk about why they should transition Williston into a performing arts school, and what makes Williston “the ideal site” for the school. They’ll also hear ideas from the community, and talk about a timeline for building improvements for the school, potential costs and barriers and plan future meetings of the committee.
Williston Middle School teachers and Williston High School alumni spoke against the idea at the Jan. 8 meeting, saying it would hurt the legacy of both the middle and high school. The board told the crowd at the meeting the idea is in the “infancy” stage. They said they don’t want to make any decisions without the community’s involvement.
